PADUCAH — Police are searching for a teenage girl reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says 15-year-old Mary Jane Conley was reported missing.
In a news release sent Sunday afternoon, police say the teen was last seen at a residence on Old Mayfield Road. Officers say she is known to spend time in the Elmwood Court area.
Conley is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police say. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Mary Jane Conley is to call the call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.