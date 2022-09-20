PADUCAH — 150 students from surround high schools will get a close-up look at careers in the maritime industry during the upcoming Who Works the Rivers career event.
The event, which is hosted by RiverWorks Discovery, will be held in Paducah from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on September 21. Attending students will have the opportunity to meet with numerous representatives to learn more about maritime career options.
Ingram Barge Company will take students on a tour of a towboat throughout the day, the release says.
Interactive educational stations will reportedly be set up at the Emerging Technology Center, Marine Way Training Center, and Ingram Barge Company.
Representatives at the event will include:
- Ingram Barge Company
- James Marine Inc.
- McNational-Excell Marine
- River Discovery Center
- Crounse Corporation
- Maritime Throwdown
- American Commercial Barge Line
- Tennessee Valley Towing
- Western Rivers Boat Management
- Marquette Transportation Company
- Untied States Army Corps of Engineers