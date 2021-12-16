FRANKFORT, KY — Sixteen people remain unaccounted for in Kentucky after the Dec. 10-11 quad-state tornado outbreak that has claimed 75 lives in Kentucky alone, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
"The missing appears to be down to 16. That is good news," Beshear said. "That is primarily from Hopkins County — 15. But again, remember, we only know if someone is missing if they have been reported missing. There's certainly stories out there of people still looking for people they care about."
The people killed range in age from a 2-month-old baby to a 98-year-old Lyon County woman. Beshear said he has received initial information that there may be at least one more victim to report, and he expects to receive more information about that later Thursday.
Beshear said 138 people were treated in Kentucky emergency rooms in the aftermath of the storms. "We do not have numbers right now of how many remain and/or their condition," Beshear said.
Twenty-three local disaster declarations are currently in effect. That includes the counties of Barren, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren and the cities of Bowling Green, Cave City, Horse Cave, Munfordville, Park City and Princeton. The governor also declared a state of emergency on Saturday. Additionally, President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for the counties of Breckenridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, and Warren.
On Wednesday, the president amended the federal disaster declaration to cover 100% of eligible emergency and cleanup costs in the state for 30 days from the date of the declaration.
"The government's going to cover 100% of the cost — 100% of the cost for the first 30 days for all the emergency work," Biden announced while in west Kentucky on Wednesday, "And it includes debris removal, cost of overtime and law enforcement, emergency service personnel and shelter, and that will get you through."
Beshear on Thursday said eligible applicants are not only the state government, but also local governments.
He noted that after the 30-day period, the federal government's cost share will revert to 75%. But, Beshear said "I can guarantee you we're going to be asking for something different there when we reach it."
The governor said FEMA is on the ground with more than 700 people in Kentucky.
"I think it's one of the biggest, most robust responses that we have seen," Beshear said, and the federal agency is already processing claims.
"We already have 5,500 registrations in the system, and I can't believe this, but they've already made payments from FEMA. We've got at least $550,000 that have gone out the door. We're on day six. There will be millions that go out the door, but it is incredible," Beshear said.
There are multiple ways Kentuckians can begin applying for FEMA assistance.
By phone: 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-621-FEMA
Online: DisasterAssistance.gov or the FEMA mobile app
In person at FEMA mobile registration centers, which are located at:
- First Baptist Church at 960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
- The old Walmart location at Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066
In more good news, Beshear said the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has received more than 94,000 donations, and the fund's balance was $14,800,437.39.
And, first lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive has collected at least 70,000 toys so far for impacted families. Thursday, she said the greatest remaining need is for $25 Visa/Mastercard gift cards, which are needed because they are flexible and easy to transport, as well as gifts for older children and teens, like electronics, athletic equipment, books and art supplies.
