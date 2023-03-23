A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing and found earlier this month has been reported missing again Thursday.
The Paducah Police Department says Davon Brown was last seen at a location on Rucker Avenue in Paducah. Officers say he was last seen wearing black jeans and a white shirt. He's described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe the teen may be in the area of Elmwood Court.
Anyone with information that can help officers locate Devon Brown can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.