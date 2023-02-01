PADUCAH — A 16-year-old girl has died following a house fire on Paducah's southside, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
According to a Wednesday release about the incident, deputies arrived on Pugh Road at 9:51 a.m., where they say they found the house to be fully engulfed in flames.
"It is with great sadness to release that during the course of the firefighting operation, it was discovered that a sixteen year old female was inside the residence and had passed away," Sheriff Ryan Norman explained in the release.
He says no one else was inside the home at the time.
Nearby, a fire truck was seen stuck in a ditch - likely due to hazardously icy road conditions.
According to the release, deputies are investigating the cause of the fire.
The MCSO is asking the community to keep the girl's family in their thoughts and prayers.
Several fire departments responded to help extinguish the flames, including Reidland Farley Fire Department, Hendron Fire Department, and Ledbetter Fire Department.