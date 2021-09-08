PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for your help locating 16-year-old Jaedyn Bennett, who has been reported missing.
Police say Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court Apartments on North 7th Street.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, police say. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say Jaedyn was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black leggings and white shoes.
If you see Jaedyn Bennett or have information about where she is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.