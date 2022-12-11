LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old Lyon County High School student was charged in connection to a late-November house fire and an attempt to have others shoot two of his relatives. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office was notified he may attempt to bring a firearm to school, but the stolen handgun was found off campus.
Once the student in question arrived to school on Wednesday, Dec. 7, he was detained and interviewed. In addition, two other students were detained in an effort to obtain additional information and corroborate previously received information.
The investigation revealed the student had stolen a handgun off campus but had not brought this firearm to school. The handgun was later located at the juvenile’s home.
During this continuing investigation, sheriff's deputies determined the 16-year-old-male juvenile had attempted to solicit two other people to assassinate or shoot two of his relatives.
Sheriff’s deputies made contact with the family members and advised them of what they had learned. They were unaware of this threat. Deputies believed the threat to these family members was legitimate and imminent.
As the investigation continued, deputies say they located evidence of additional criminal activity and interviewed the juvenile about a house fire in his neighborhood that occurred around 5:55 p.m. on Nov. 30. The home was fully engulfed when deputies and firefighters arrived. The lake subdivision home was a total loss.
During this portion of the investigation, deputies say enough evidence was gathered in order to criminally charge the juvenile with arson.
He was charged with:
- Two counts of solicitation to commit assault in the first degree
- Theft by unlawful taking – firearm
- Arson in the third degree
The offender has been lodged in a juvenile detention facility in Bowling Green.
The investigation determined no events related to any of these crimes actually occurred on the school campus, and once the suspect was identified, he was removed from the school campus and has had no further contact with other students since.