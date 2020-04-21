FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 177 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state Tuesday, as well as 17 new deaths connected to the virus.
Speaking during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Beshear says the state has now seen 3,192 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 171 deaths.
Regarding the 17 lives lost that were confirmed Tuesday, Beshear said he hopes Kentuckians will continue to do everything they can to honor those who have died and their families.
"While I imagine there will still be some days worse than this, I don’t want there to be many more, and I know you don’t either," Beshear said.
Beshear said of the Kentucky residents who have tested positive for the virus, 1,266 have recovered.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 33,328 people in Kentucky have been tested for the novel coronavirus.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
