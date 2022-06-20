MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 17 year old was arrested Monday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the sexual assault complaint around 12 p.m. Monday. Detectives found the teenage boy, who investigators say was an acquaintance of the victim, and took him to the sheriff's office for an interview.
The sheriff's office claims the teen confessed to the crime during the interview. He was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.