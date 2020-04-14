PADUCAH — Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Leanna Hall of Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says Hall was last seen at a location on North 11th Street. She was last seen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The police department says a photo of Hall is not available at this time, but she is African-American, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and the police department says she has a tattoo of a music note on her arm.
If you have information about where Hall is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.