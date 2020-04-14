FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 177 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Tuesday. The governor said 11 new deaths have been confirmed in connection to the novel coronavirus disease.
Those numbers bring the total number of positive COVID-19 test results in Kentucky to 2,210, and the total number of deaths to 115.
Beshear said 319 Kentuckians are currently being treated in hospitals because of the virus, and at least 137 are currently in intensive care units.
The governor said those numbers are out of 27,697 total tests performed, and at least 653 people who tested positive have recovered.
Beshear said personal protective equipment is needed across Kentucky for health care workers, nursing home personnel and first responders.
Regarding the Team Kentucky Fund, the governor noted that the Order of Kentucky Colonels has given the biggest donation so far, with a $1 million contribution. "Just think of how many people that's going to help!" Beshear said.
Officials also said the state is continuing to work through more than half-a-million unemployment insurance claims. For those who haven't received a payment yet, there may be a few reasons why. Recipients won't receive a payment until 13 to 15 days after filing their claims. There may be some issues verifying the identities of some people, so filers are advised to check the status of their claims online. There will also be delays for claims that are under investigation.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.