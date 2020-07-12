(CNN) — Eighteen sailors were injured after an explosion and fire on board a ship at the US Naval Base in San Diego, according to the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD).
The sailors on the USS Bonhomme Richard had "minor injuries" from the fire and were taken to a hospital, Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kreuzberger told CNN.
All of the crew is off the ship and accounted for, according to a tweet from the US Pacific Fleet Naval Surface Forces Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire on the ship, SDFD's Mónica Muñoz said. Several different agencies are working to fight the blaze.
It's unclear what started the fire. Officials called for San Diego Fire Department's assistance about 9 a.m. local time, Muñoz told CNN. A second alarm was called at 9:09 a.m. and a third at 9:51 a.m., according to SDFD tweets.
A second alarm was called at 9:09 am. The third alarm was called at 9:51 am. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/FggyTflxUp— SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020
In another tweet sent Sunday afternoon, the Naval Surface Forces says the fire was called away around 8:30 a.m. local time, and 18 sailors had non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire was called away at approx. 8:30 AM, July 12. Approx. 160 Sailors were aboard at the time. @LHD6BHR is going through a maintenance availability and has a crew size of approx. 1000. 18 Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.— Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020
The USS Bonhomme Richard is an amphibious assault ship, according to the US Navy.