(CNN) — Eighteen sailors were injured after an explosion and fire on board a ship at the US Naval Base in San Diego, according to the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD).

The sailors on the USS Bonhomme Richard had "minor injuries" from the fire and were taken to a hospital, Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kreuzberger told CNN.

All of the crew is off the ship and accounted for, according to a tweet from the US Pacific Fleet Naval Surface Forces Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire on the ship, SDFD's Mónica Muñoz said. Several different agencies are working to fight the blaze.

It's unclear what started the fire. Officials called for San Diego Fire Department's assistance about 9 a.m. local time, Muñoz told CNN. A second alarm was called at 9:09 a.m. and a third at 9:51 a.m., according to SDFD tweets.

In another tweet sent Sunday afternoon, the Naval Surface Forces says the fire was called away around 8:30 a.m. local time, and 18 sailors had non-life-threatening injuries. 

The USS Bonhomme Richard is an amphibious assault ship, according to the US Navy.

