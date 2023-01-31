BENTON, KY — Marshall County deputies had a busy morning on Tuesday, helping clear a multi-vehicle collision involving 15 cars and three semis that caused a blockage on Exit 41 of Interstate 69 southbound.
The KYTC explained vehicles were scattered all along the ramp that carries southbound traffic to the U.S. 641-Spur to Benton and Murray.
The cabinet said some vehicles sustained damage after sliding into the guardrail along the ramp, while some only had minor damage.
Local 6's Jason Thomason was on scene, reporting the cleanup effort went smoothly and was completed an hour ahead of the expected schedule.