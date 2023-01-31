MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle collision has caused a blockage on I-69 south, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reports.
According to an early morning Facebook post, Exit 41 will be shut down for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer Keith Todd told Local 6 the collision involved 15 cars and three semis.
He says the scene will likely take at least two more hours to clear.
Local 6 has a crew on the way to find out more information.