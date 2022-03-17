MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in McCracken County after the sheriff's office says he fired a shotgun during an argument with his younger brother.
The sheriff's office says 18-year-old Andrew Moreland was arguing with his brother at their home when Moreland got a 12 gauge shotgun out of his car. Moreland allegedly fired the gun into the air and "in the general direction of his brother," a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
Investigators say after he fired the gun, Moreland fled the home on Mayfield Metropolis Road.
Deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, after they received reports that gunshots and screaming were heard and a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.
While deputies were on the scene, Moreland returned to the home, the sheriff's office says. Moreland was taken into custody, and deputies seized the shotgun he is accused of firing.
Moreland was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.