MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, arrested an 18-year-old man after they say he was involved in a shots fired incident.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive on April 12. Using vehicle descriptions they received and evidence gathered at the scene, the Marion Police Department says officers were able to find a vehicle matching witness descriptions.
The police department says the suspect — 18-year-old Xander C. Thorne of Marion — left the vehicle and fled to a nearby home in the 1400 block of Market Street. Officers went to the home and took Thorne into custody. Officers searched the home, and the police department says they found and recovered a semiautomatic firearm.
Thorne was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon without a firearm owner's ID, and jailed in the Williamson County Jail pending his first court appearance.