MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - An 18-year-old girl is dead after an ATV crash in Benton, Kentucky.
Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed the crash happened at the intersection of Gutherie Drive and Boat Werks Road near Whispering Oaks Resort.
Grace McKnight, also known as Ellie, was killed in the crash. McKnight was a passenger in the ATV. Another passenger sustained minor injuries.
31-year-old Jacob Estes was the driver of the ATV. He's accused of operating the ATV under the influence.
The ATV was the only vehicle in the accident.
Deputies believe McKnight and Estes did not know each other prior to riding in the vehicle together.
This is Estes' fifth DUI charge.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office got the call at 2:02 Sunday morning.
Estes has several charges, including manslaughter to the 2nd degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license with a DUI, and wanton endangerment.
Estes is in jail at the Marshall County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.