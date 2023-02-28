GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An 18-year-old man from Mayfield, Kentucky, was hospitalized after the car he was driving crashed along Interstate 69 Tuesday morning, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Taytum Holland was taken to a Paducah hospital after the crash, which happened around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday near the 26 mile marker of I-69.
In a news release about the crash, the sheriff's office says Holland's car ran off the road and into the median before crashing into a bridge pillar. The sheriff's office says investigators believe the car became airborne, landed in the northbound lanes of I-69 and crossed both lanes of traffic before driving into a ditch on the right side of the road and rolling over onto its roof.
The sheriff's office says two witnesses stayed with Holland at the scene before first responders arrived. When Mayfield-Graves County EMS responders arrived, they evaluated Holland at the scene before taking him to a hospital in Paducah.
In addition to the sheriff's office and Mayfield-Graves County EMS, agencies that responded to the crash included the Graves County Rescue Squad and Graves County Office of Emergency Management.