JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man was hit by a truck in rural DeSoto and later succumbed to his injuries.
Sunday night around 6 p.m., the sheriff's office says they received a 911 call that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 51, near Fox Road in rural DeSoto.
The sheriff's office says a preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driving southbound on U.S. Highway 51 when it became disabled and pulled to the shoulder of the highway.
Deputies say one of the passengers, 18-year-old Elijah White, got out of the vehicle and walked onto the highway to try to flag down a passing vehicle. Deputies then say a truck was driving southbound towards the stalled vehicle when the driver did not see White until moments before hitting him.
The sheriff's office says White was taken to a hospital in Carbondale where he died from his injuries a short time later.
The sheriff's office says the crash is being investigated by the office's traffic crash reconstructionist. The Jackson County Ambulance Service and DeSoto Police Department helped on the call.