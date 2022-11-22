CARBONDALE, IL — A single-vehicle accident in Carbondale claimed the life of an 18-year-old on Saturday evening.
According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, 18-year-old Trace Bittle of Marion was seriously injured when his car was overturned on Walnut St.
Police say Bittle was immediately taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale but later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say they are still investigating the crash. They ask anyone with information about the incident to call the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.