Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Additional ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch are expected, primarily over portions of western Kentucky. This will bring total ice accumulations ranging between two and five tenths of an inch. Locally higher storm totals are possible, especially over the northern Pennyrile region of west Kentucky. Some minor sleet accumulations are possible as well. * WHERE...Along and southeast of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri, northeastward to Henderson, Kentucky, then eastward to Owensboro, Kentucky. * WHEN...Most of the precipitation is expected to taper off from northwest to southeast tonight into early Thursday morning. If this trend continues, the warning may need to be cancelled early. * IMPACTS...Expect dangerous and potentially life-threatening travel conditions. Cold temperatures will keep untreated surfaces frozen long after precipitation ends. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. Some tree damage and power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged as roads are likely to be treacherous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&