TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A Trigg County teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Land Between the Lakes on Wednesday, the county coroner says.
The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Kentucky 453 in the Trace area of Land Between the Lakes, the Trigg County Coroner's Office says.
The driver, 18-year-old Anthony James Boyer, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The Trigg County Coroner's Office says it and the Trigg County Sheriff's office are continuing to investigate the deadly crash.