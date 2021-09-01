MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch have arrested 18-year-old Robert Garrett Barrett on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Barrett was arrested following an undercover internet crimes against children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in a search of a Paducah residence on Tuesday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
At the moment, Barrett is charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Barrett's charges are a class-D felony and are punishable by one to five years in prison.
Barrett was held in the McCracken County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.