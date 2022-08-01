PRINCETON, KY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Princeton, KY over the weekend.
According to a release from the Princeton Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic Street on the evening of July 30.
Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found 42-year-old Gregory Cain on the front porch, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Cain was taken to the Caldwell County ER in an ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.
Around 10:30 p.m. officers were advised that the suspected gunman was at the Post Office, and he wanted to turn himself in.
Officers say when they arrived, they found 18-year-old Ashton L. Ocampo, who reportedly confessed to the shooting during his interview at the police department.
Ocampo was charged with murder and booked into the Caldwell County Jail.