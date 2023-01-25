CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — An 18-year-old woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, after the local sheriff's office says she stole guns from a home along Missouri Route 34.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says its investigation began when deputies were dispatched to the home on Jan. 14 in response to the reported theft.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of 18-year-old Aaliyan D. Hampton of Jackson, Missouri.
The sheriff's office says investigators believe Hampton stole the weapons from the home.
According to the county jail roster, Hampton was arrested and booked into the jail on Monday, Jan. 23.
She faces two charges of stealing a firearm. Both counts are class D felonies.
Her bond has been set at $7,500.