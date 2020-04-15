CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Calloway County.
The Calloway County Health Department has not released information on the patient other than that they are a resident of the county.
That brings the total number of cases in the county up to 18.
Of those cases, four have fully recovered, 13 are isolated at home, and one person has died.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.