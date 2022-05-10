GLENDALE, KY (WAVE)— Family members are sharing their story after 19 unmarked graves were found in Hardin County, Kentucky, on the property where a new Ford battery plant will stand.
It’s near Interstate 65 in Glendale, Kentucky. A family tells Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV they’re not surprised by the discovery.
That property is where Ford's new Blue Oval SK Battery Park will stand — near I- 65 in Glendale.
WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell explains why the family says they're not surprised.
This is the line that separates Delbert Best's property and the proposed Ford Battery Plant. Best said about 1,000 feet away is where officials found 19 unmarked graves. The remains will soon be moved to their final resting places in a family cemetery
He's lived in Glendale for 77 years. His family's history on the property dates back even further than that. His grandfather bought it in 1862. Best said he always knew his relatives were buried there.
"I went back there as a kid and played marbles back there. So I knew they was back there, yeah. But I didn't know there were that many,” Best says.
Back in 2003, three graves were moved to his new family cemetery in his backyard. Then, this past March, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered more as they processed the permit for the future Ford Battery Plant. Archaeologists now believe there are 19 additional unmarked graves. But the identities of those individuals are still a mystery, even to Best.
Past 1862, don't know who was there – maybe everybody who lived on this farm before him used the same cemetery."
“We can obviously follow the deeds to see who owned the property in the 1800s, early 1900s, but we don't actually have an idea of who was buried there,” Leiellen Atz with USACOE says.
Those graves will be moved to the new family cemetery as well. Best answered questions with a smile, not bothered by the situation. He said the Army Corps of Engineers has kept him in the loop ever since the graves were discovered, and archaeologists have been respectful throughout the process.
“Yeah I welcome it,” Best says. “Just move them up here. I'm just like, get them up here and get it over with, you know? I'll be glad of it!”
His backyard is now filled with his auto body shop, his family cemetery, and soon behind it, the future Ford battery plant.
Crews have not yet starting digging in that area. Best says he expects the relocation process to begin later this week.