JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a teenager was airlifted early Sunday morning because of a two vehicle collision on Highway 4 near the Sparrow Road intersection, just west of Ava, Illinois.
Deputies say evidence at the scene shows a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 32-year-old Alicia Pence, was stopped in the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic when a Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 19-year-old man, with two other 19-year-olds as passengers, crashed into it.
Deputies say the 19-year-old didn't see any lighting from the front or back of the Equinox when he crashed into it.
One of the 19-year-old passengers was airlifted from the scene for treatment at a St. Louis area hospital while the driver of the Cruze and Pence were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies say all injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this time.
Deputies also say they don't know why Pence was stopped in the middle of the roadway, but she was cited for improve lane usage and DUI.
Deputies say they responded to the scene with the Jackson County Ambulance Service and first responders with the Ava and Campbell Hill Fire Departments.