McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 19-year-old has been arrested after deputies say he stabbed his father multiple times in the torso.
McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies say they responded to a report of a stabbing at 3160 Twinson Court early Wednesday morning.
Deputies say they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in his torso and was unable to speak because of the severity of his injuries.
Deputies say the victim was life flighted to a regional hospital for specialized care.
After investigating, deputies say 19-year-old Deonta Snow, of McCracken County, stabbed his father.
Deputies say the victim had entered Deonta's bedroom to check on a loud noise that he heard then was stabbed several times when he went into the room.
Deputies say Snow claimed he didn't realize he was stabbing his father and he thought it was another man he had recently argued with.
Snow was charged with one count of first degree assault (domestic violence), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.