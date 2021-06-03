HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — A 19-year-old Kentucky man has been arrested and faces charges in connection to murder.
This after Kentucky State Police found a 16-year-old with a gun shot wound on Tuesday.
State police say they responded to a shooting Tuesday around 1 a.m. in Dawson Springs. Troopers say they found Dakota Carer with a gun shot wound. Carter was taken to a local hospital in Madisonville, then flown to Nashville, where police say he eventually died.
After further investigation, troopers say Michael Roche was arrested at his house in Dawson Springs the next day and charged with complicity to murder.
The investigation is ongoing and police say foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information about Carter's death should call the Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313. You can also stay anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555 or by using the KSP app.