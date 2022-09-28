PRINCETON, KY — A 19-year-old man is charged with assault in a stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky, that sent a 45-year-old man to an out-of-state hospital.
The Princeton Police Department says officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph D. Traylor lying in the street. He'd been stabbed in the chest.
The police department says officers performed life-saving measures until Caldwell County EMS responders arrived. The EMS responders took Traylor to Caldwell County Hospital, and from there he was later flown to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Police say the suspect in the stabbing, 19-yaer-old Vyshown T. Christy, returned to the scene at 5:44 p.m. and turned himself in to police.
Officers arrested Christy and took him to the police department for an interview. The police department claims Christy admitted to the stabbing during that interview.
Christy was charged with first-degree assault and jailed in the Caldwell County Jail.