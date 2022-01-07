19-year-old T'Angelo Henderson of McCracken County has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12.
On Thursday, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to the Baptist Health Emergency Room on a report that a victim under the age of 12 had been sexually assaulted.
Detectives with the sheriff's office immediatly began their investigation by collecting evidence, and taking statements from the people involved in the victim's life.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's, that investigation lead detectives to identify Henderson as the suspect.
Henderson was quickly located and detained as the investigation continued. Detectives soon collected evidence that ultimately led to Henderson being arrested in connection to the assault.
Henderson is charged with rape 1st degree (victim under 12 years), sodomy 1st degree (victim under 12 years) and incest (victim under 12 years).
Henderson is being held in the McCracken County Jail.