PADUCAH — A survivor of the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, spoke at West Kentucky Community and Technical College Friday evening. The tragic incident was a catalyst to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Sarah Collins-Rudolph was inside the church when a bomb placed by the Ku Klux Klan went off.
Her message to people attending WKCTC's event is to remember the tragedy and the four girls who lost their lives. It changed the course of Collins-Rudolph's life, as she was severely injured and eventually lost one of her eyes because of the bombing. Her sister Addie Mae was one of the four girls killed.
"Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and my sister Addie Mae Collins, I just want people to know that they didn't die in vain," Collins-Rudolph said. "Because a lot of young people, they weren't here in '63, and they need to know that history."
WKCTC assistant professor of history Stacey Watson worked to bring Collins-Rudolph to the college to speak. Watson says having an important historical figure here to speak about their story is crucial for her students to learn more about the nation's history.
"It's different from a textbook when you can have a primary source, a living piece of history sharing their story — and it just means so much as a history professor to make sure that that story gets out," Watson said.
Collins-Rudolph stressed that it's always important to remember our country's history, even if it isn't always pleasant.
"Always remember the bad parts so it won't happen again, because there's so much hate now going on in the world. And I really believe we shouldn't hate each other because of our skin color," Colilns-Rudolph said.
