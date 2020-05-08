CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has announced a COVID-19 seroprevalence study, which will test around 2,000 Cape Girardeau county residents for COVID-19 antibodies.
Study participants will be selected from people who complete an online survey. All you have to do is answer questions about yourself, your health, and any symptoms you may have had. The selected people will be chosen randomly for blood testing. If you are selected, you will be sent an email.
You can complete survey by clicking here.
Funding for the antibody study is provided by the Cape Girardeau County Commission under the CARES Act.
The public health center says testing a portions of the county's population that may or may not have had symptoms of the illness will allow the health center to estimate how many have been infected.
The test detects antibodies in the blood of recovered or asymptomatic people with COVID-19.
Additional antibody testing is available from local health partners, including Cross Trails Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical System, and SoutheastHealth. Call your local health care provider for more information on serology testing.
For more information, contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-335-7836 or cgchd@bigrivertel.net.