PADUCAH — Since 2011, 2,500 babies have been admitted to Baptist Health Paducah's neonatal intensive care unit.
This, amid a scarcity of maternity resources in areas surrounding McCracken County. Maternity care deserts are rural areas lacking key resources including hospitals that provide obstetric care, birth centers and other obstetrics and gynecology providers.
In west Kentucky, counties such as Lyon, Livingston and Trigg are considered maternity care deserts. Baptist Health Paducah has the only level 3 NICU within an hour-and-a-half drive. The next closest facilities are in Cape Girardeau, Nashville and Louisville.
For local families with fragile newborns, location is key.
In a room filled with cords and machines is a small infant, softly breathing with her hands held gently together. Oakley Adair is 1 day old, and her parents are ecstatic she's here and healthy.
"It would have been terrible, because I'm not discharged yet. She was just born yesterday, so I'm still receiving great care, and then the fact that I can leave my room and come see her anytime I want, I just couldn't imagine being away from her," said Laken Adair, Oakley's mother.
The Adairs are one of thousands of families who've come through the NICU at Baptist Health Paducah. They're from Marshall County, and Baptist's NICU was the closest to them.
Dr. Ed O'Neill said the hospital's NICU is a necessity, especially for people who live in surrounding maternity care deserts that lack resources for mothers and babies.
"Having just a normal newborn is stressful, because it's a new baby. You've gotta' feed the baby, you've gotta' change the diapers, and on top of that, sickness or stress or illness or prematurity," said O'Neill.
Baptist Health Paducah Maternal Child Services Director Lisa Parnell said the location is important.
NICU babies are transported from hospitals like Jackson Purchase in Medical Center in Mayfield, Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
"It just is so impactful to have this in western Kentucky," said Parnell. "We are just very super fortunate."
Parnell said there's a lot on parents' minds when they have newborn babies.
"When you have a NICU baby, your mind is focused completely on the NICU baby. So, traveling long distances is kind of dangerous when you have to breastfeed — you're trying to drink, keep your fluids up, keep your food up, all of that. That's hard to do when you're traveling," said Parnell.
Right before entering Baptist Health Paducah's NICU, visitors see a wall covered with success stories of babies near and far.
Oakley's parents said they hope she's on the wall one day, both healthy and happy.
"I think it would be wonderful for her to come back one day and say, 'Hey, you all took care of me. I was here once, and look at me now!'" said Scott Adair, Oakley's dad. "I think that's a great honor for the nurses and the doctors here."
As we mentioned before, 2,500 babies were admitted to Baptist Health Paducah's NICU since 2011. For context, that's equivalent to about 10% of Paducah's population.