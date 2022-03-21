GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Investigators in Graves County on Monday arrested a man and woman from McCracken County accused of stealing a catalytic converters, including one stolen from the vehicle of a Dec. 10 tornado victim.
The two suspects, 34-year-old Maddie Hill of Paducah and 28-year-old Austin Hawes of Melber, were arrested around noon Monday, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
According to the sheriff's office, employees at a business on US 45 South near Pryorsburg saw a man steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the property. The man jumped into a waiting car, and the woman behind the wheel allegedly sped away from the business, headed northbound on US 45. The sheriff's office says witnesses followed the car, staying on the phone with authorities to give them the car's location.
The sheriff's office says the suspects' car turned off of US 45 and onto Pritchett Road, and from their turned onto Cardinal Road — where sheriff's deputies were waiting for them, blocking the road to stop the suspects.
Hawes and Hill were detained, and the sheriff's office says investigators found two catalytic converters and a tool used to cut them out of vehicles in the car.
In addition to the converter stolen from the business on US 45 South, the sheriff's office says investigators found a converter stolen from a vehicle on Pritchett Road that was destroyed during the Dec. 10 tornado. The sheriff's office says the owner of that vehicle was killed in the storm. "The Pritchett Road area was especially hit hard by the tornado and the loss of life and property was substantial," the sheriff's office notes in a news release about Monday's arrest.
Investigators say they also found methamphetamine, marijuana and item associated with drug use in the car.
Hawes and Hill were arrested and taken to the Graves County Sheriff's Office before they were later jailed in out-of-county detention facilities.
Hill is charged with theft of property valued in excess of $1,000, third-degree, criminal mischief, third degree, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hawes was charged with theft of property valued in excess of $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.