JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle wreck around 3:44 p.m. Sunday. The crash happened near Sickmeyer Road, in a rural area of Jackson County.
Investigators say 46-year-old Scott A. Phillips of Steeleville, Illinois, was driving a dark blue 2001 Ford pickup truck southbound on Brick Plant Road when he lost control of the vehicle near Sickmeyer Road. The tuck left the north side of the roadway, crashed into a culvert and overturned.
The sheriff's office says the truck was significantly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
Phillips and two passengers in the vehicle — 47-year-old Joann R. Moore-Phillips and a girl whose name was not released because she is a juvenile — were injured in the crash. The three were taken by the Jackson County Ambulance Service to an area hospital.
In addition to sheriff's deputies and the Jackson County Ambulance Service, first responders with the Ava and Campbell Hill Fire Departments also responded to the crash.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says its investigation into the crash is ongoing.