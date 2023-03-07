(CNN) — Two of the four Americans kidnapped by armed gunmen in a Mexico border city on Friday were found dead and two were found alive, Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal Anaya said in a phone call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that was played at a news conference Tuesday.
The governor said "ambulances and security personnel" were now attending to and giving medical support to the survivors.
The four Americans were located at what appears to be a medical clinic in Matamoros, a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation told CNN. One of the two survivors is severely injured, the official said.
Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios also confirmed the developments in a tweet.
"Derived from the joint search actions, the four American citizens deprived of their liberty last Friday were found," he said. "Unfortunately, two dead. Investigation and intelligence work continue to capture those responsible. Details will be given later."
Previous: 4 Americans missing in Mexico identified by family members as a South Carolina mother and her friends who were traveling for a medical procedure