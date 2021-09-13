CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two people have been arrested in connection to an overnight burglary in which a dog was stolen in Calloway County, the local sheriff's office says.
Around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an overnight burglary at a home on Navigator Drive, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says.
The thieves allegedly took a TV, other items and a dog. The sheriff's office says the dog is a service animal.
A short time later, the sheriff's office says investigators obtained information that led them to a home in Wingo in Graves County.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies from Calloway and Graves counties found the stolen property in the home, as well as two people investigators believe were involved in the burglary.
Calloway County investigators arrested 29-year-old Whitney L. Reeves and 34-year-old Dustin S. Boles, and they were both charged with second-degree burglary. The two were also charged in Graves County with first-degree possession of methamphetamine.
Reeves and Boles were both jailed in the Calloway County Jail, and the dog and other items were returned to the owner.
Editor's note: While the sheriff's office shared a booking photo of Reeves, as well as a photo of the recovered property, a photo of Boles was not immediately available.