PADUCAH — Paducah police say an investigation into a break-in and assault led investigators to uncover nearly a pound of cocaine and other drugs and arrest two people on drug trafficking charges.
The investigation began after a woman told officers 37-year-old Alexander Sains broke into her home Monday morning and strangled her until she passed out, the Paducah Police Department says. When detectives went to Sains' apartment on Twinson Court, the police department claims the detectives smelled marijuana.
The investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment. Inside, the police department says detectives found thousands of ecstasy pills, weighing in at about 4 pounds, and nearly a pound of cocaine. Police say they also found 12 suspected fentanyl pills, about nine ounces of synthetic marijuana, two grams of methamphetamine and some marijuana.
Sains was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, first-degree trafficking in more than four grams of cocaine, trafficking in synthetic drugs and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
A woman living in the apartment, 40-year-old Icesis Sykes, was also arrested. Sykes was charged with complicity to trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, complicity to first-degree trafficking in more than four grams of cocaine, complicity to trafficking in synthetic drugs and complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.