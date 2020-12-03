GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man and a woman were arrested in Graves County after sheriff's deputies say the two burglarized two different houses on the same street.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says suspects entered the home of an elderly woman who was living in a nursing home, but has since passed away, multiple times. The home on Printers Alley was burglarized multiple times late this summer, and items including a TV, tools and other household items were stolen. Sometimes, the stolen items were hidden in a wooded area near the woman's home after they were stolen, investigators say.
Another home on Printers Alley was broken into on Nov. 21. The sheriff's office says a TV was stolen from the home, along with a small amount of money.
A man and a woman arrested this week are charged in connection to the break-ins at both homes.
The sheriff's office says 34-year-old Jeremy S. O'Neal and 37-year-old April M. Pettigrew were both arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.