CARBONDALE, IL — Police arrested a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man Friday in Carbondale, Illinois, in connection to an illegal firearms investigation.
The Carbondale Police Department says 19-year-old Jakobi N. Shered and 20-year-old Chonta T. Stidhum were arrested Friday on unlawful gun possession charges.
The arrests came after detectives carried out a search warrant Friday at a property in the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue.
Detectives recovered guns from the home, the police department says, and Shered and Stidhum were found and arrested.
Both men were jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
Officers say their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to it can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.