LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two men have been charged in the death of a Kentucky sheriff’s deputy who was shot while working an off-duty security job last year.
Officials said 28-year-old Jesse Johnson and 18-year-old Marquis Mitchell were charged with murder in a Jefferson County indictment unsealed Thursday.
They are charged in the death of 26-year-old Jefferson County Deputy Brandon Shirley.
Shirley, who became a deputy in 2019, was killed Aug. 5 in his personal vehicle at a used car lot.
It was not immediately clear whether the men were represented by attorneys who could comment on their behalf.