ULLIN, IL — A man and a woman from Kentucky were arrested Thursday morning in southern Illinois after what state police are calling a multi-county crime spree.
Investigators say 41-year-old Robert R. Sanders of Owensboro, Kentucky, and 39-year-old Deangela G. Lindsey — originally of Coleman, Alabama — were arrested without incident Thursday morning.
Before they were arrested, the Illinois State Police District 22 Patrol says the two committed an armed robbery at the Casey's General Store at 306 North 1st St. in Vienna, Illinois. ISP says the robbery was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, and troopers arrived minutes after the call came in. The troopers found the suspects' vehicle nearby, ISP says, and the couple led them on a brief chase that ended at U.S. 45 near Roosevelt Loop, north of Vienna.
State police say agents with ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation for Zone 7 later learned the couple was accused several days ago of stealing a vehicle in Owensboro, and that they were in the Massac County area leading up to the robbery in Vienna.
Sanders is charged with armed robbery, and Lindsey is charged with robbery. Investigators say more charges are expected. The two are being held in the Massac County Jail awaiting bond hearings.
ISP DCI Zone 7's investigation into this case is open and ongoing, state police say. Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the ISP DuQuoin Communications Center at 618-542-2171 Extension 1207.