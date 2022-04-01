CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two people were arrested in Calloway County on drug trafficking charges this week as a result of two separate investigations, the county sheriff's office says.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Casondra E. Houk of Murray was arrested Thursday. She was charged with trafficking in more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Friday, the sheriff's office says deputies arrested a man accused of trafficking in cocaine and marijuana.
The sheriff's office says 36-year-old Derell T. Ward of Murray was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in cocaine, one count of first degree trafficking in less than 4 grams of cocaine, first-degree possession of cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Houk and Ward were each jailed in the Calloway County Jail. The sheriff's office says they could each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.