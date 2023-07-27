MAYFIELD, KY — Several shots were fired in Mayfield early Wednesday morning. 2 bullets reportedly struck a home nearly missing a teenager asleep in his bed.
According to a Facebook post made by the Mayfield Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired on West Lockridge Street. After an investigation, officers found a juvenile and an adult had brought people to a home on the street to assault them.
Shots were fired during the assault, bullets reportedly struck a home, and an occupied car parked outside. One of the victims ran away to find help, and was eventually transported to the emergency room at Jackson Purchase Medical Center for injuries they received during the assault.
The shooters ran away, but one of them was picked up my MPD later in the day and brought in for questioning. The Facebook Post says the shooters had a small child in their care that was present when the shooting happened.
A female juvenile was charged with kidnapping and 2 counts of first degree wanton endangerment.
Jaylen Thomas, 18, of Mayfield, was charged with kidnapping, 2 counts of first degree wanton endangerment, and 3 counts of attempted murder.