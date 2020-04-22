HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Two people in Hickman County, Kentucky, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Purchase District Health Department confirmed Wednesday.
One COVID-19 case in Hickman County is a 48-year-old man who is in stable condition, according to a news release from the health department. The release says the man, who tested positive on Tuesday, is self-isolating at home.
The release also says another individual who tested positive is being treated in a hospital.
Purchase District Public Health Director Kent Koster tells Local 6 that person is an 88-year-old woman who tested positive on Monday.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
