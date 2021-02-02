CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man and a woman face a felony charge after police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, say they took a woman's body to a wood line near a creek Monday morning and left it there.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said the woman's body was found near a tree line in the 1200 block of south West end Boulevard. Tuesday morning, investigators announced that the woman was identified as 27-year-old Kadesia Harris.
Tuesday evening, the Gape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad announced abandonment of a corpse charges against 62-year-old Janice M. Leimbach of Cape Girardeau and 22-year-old Matthew S. Morris of Gideon, Missouri.
The major case squad says investigators believe Harris died because of a self-induced drug overdose. Investigators claim Morris wrapped Harris' body in plastic wrapping materials and put it in a plastic container before he and Leimbach took the body to a parking area in the 1200 block of south West End Boulevard. There, investigators say Morris and Leimbach left Harris' body in the wood line near the creek.
Both have been charged with abandonment of a corpse, which is a class E felony.
The major case squad says Leimbach and Morris are being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department jail. Leimbach's bond is set at $25,000, cash only, and Morris' bond is set at $100,000, also cash only.
The major case squad says it is disbanding because of the arrests, but the Cape Girardeau Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the police department at 573-339-6621, the anonymous call line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.