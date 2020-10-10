MAYFIELD, KY — A woman is in stable condition after she was shot early Thursday morning in Mayfield, police say, and two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The Mayfield Police Department says suspects tried to force their way into the woman's apartment on South 12th Street before shooting into the home around 12:50 a.m. Thursday. Police say the 34-year-old victim was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Police say the suspects fled the scene when officers arrived. The police department says investigators identified three suspects in the case.
In a news release sent Saturday, police say Kman T. Buchanan and Dillon Hildebrant, both of Murray, have been arrested in connection to the shooting. The two were arrested and jailed in the Calloway County Jail.
Buchanan is charged with first-degree assault and attempted first-degree assault. Hildebrant is charged with facilitation of first-degree assault and facilitation of first-degree attempted assault.
Police did not name the third suspect, but the department says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.