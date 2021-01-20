PADUCAH — Four people face criminal charges after a shooting incident that police say happened at a home on Cruse Avenue in Paducah Tuesday night.
The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Baptist Health Paducah emergency room, where they found a man and a woman who each had a wound from the same gunshot.
Police claim 18-year-old Breyanna Hunter was sitting on a bed in the home at Cruse Avenue when she removed the magazine from a .40-caliber handgun. Officers say 21-year-old Tyreck S. Anderson was in the room with her, and he tried to take the gun from her. The police department says Anderson told offers he and Hunter struggled, and the gun went off. Police say the bullet passed through Anderson's right wrist, then passed through Hunter's right side.
After the shooting incident, police claim Anderson's mother, Christine Hensley, took the gun from the room, put it in a garbage bag and gave it to her ex-husband, Robert D. Hensley.
Police claim Robert Hensley told officers he put the back in a neighbor's yard before officers arrived at the home. Police recovered the gun they say was used in the incident, and seized it as evidence.
Hunter, Anderson and the Hensleys were arrested Wednesday morning and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Hunter and Anderson were each charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence. The Hensleys were each charged with tampering with physical evidence. Robert Hensley was also charged with possession of a handgun by a felon.