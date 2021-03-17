...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT...
At 1249 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles north of La Center to near
Lovelaceville to 10 miles east of Bardwell. Movement was northeast at
45 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include...
Paducah, Metropolis, La Center, Lone Oak, Barkley Regional Airport,
West Paducah, Lovelaceville, Kevil, Joppa, Lowes and Blandville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southern Illinois...western Kentucky and southeast
Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois,
Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson,
Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL and
Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton,
Graves, Hickman and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger,
Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO,
Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.
* Through Thursday morning
* Another round or two of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain
will move northeast across the area through tonight. Localized
flash flooding may develop primarily in areas that received heavy
rain earlier today.
* Rapid rises in creeks and streams may cause water to come out of
their banks. Flooding of some roads will be possible as well,
especially those in low lying and poor drainage areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not attempt to drive across water covered roads. If you observe
flash flooding, seek higher ground immediately.
&&